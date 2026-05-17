American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,318 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 11,659 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in American Tower were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 24,340 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 407,157 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $71,490,000 after acquiring an additional 52,573 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Tower Stock Up 0.1%

AMT stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.67%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total transaction of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 42,181 shares of company stock worth $8,046,071 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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