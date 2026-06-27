American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in American Tower were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of American Tower from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $216.95.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 4.0%

American Tower stock opened at $175.41 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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