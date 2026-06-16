American Tower Corporation $AMT Stock Holdings Lifted by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,721 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 82,696 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.08% of American Tower worth $66,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $185.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.96. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. American Tower's payout ratio is 115.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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