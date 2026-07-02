American Tower Corporation $AMT Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 510.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.'s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 86,402 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 120,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 23.8% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $166.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $162.27 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $180.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.50. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,332,446.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Tower from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

Key Headlines Impacting American Tower

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American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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