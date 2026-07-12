American Trust Sells 7,768 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

American Trust lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,666 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.6% of American Trust's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. American Trust's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,211,975,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 15,998.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $603,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,502 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 91.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $970,185,000 after buying an additional 3,208,458 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in TJX Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after buying an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,725,776.64. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,168,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.84 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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