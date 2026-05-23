Americana Partners LLC Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,247 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $656.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $498.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $501.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $529.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $480.50 and a 12 month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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