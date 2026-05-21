Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,495 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Ameriprise Financial worth $190,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total value of $2,955,612.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,789.56. This represents a 50.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total value of $558,996.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,729. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $457.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.37 and a twelve month high of $550.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $454.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 20.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 42.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $605.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $452.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $543.22.

Read Our Latest Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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