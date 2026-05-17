Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,703 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 4,223.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in MasTec were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9,550.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,555 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $201,295,000 after acquiring an additional 936,747 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth about $81,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 52.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock worth $217,529,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 59.8% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 867,240 shares of the construction company's stock worth $184,557,000 after purchasing an additional 324,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 71.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,886 shares of the construction company's stock worth $155,965,000 after purchasing an additional 304,358 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MasTec from $347.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MasTec from $348.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MasTec from $425.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $493.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ opened at $414.47 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $351.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.76. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.46 and a 12-month high of $441.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.MasTec's revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,394. This represents a 27.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,759 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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