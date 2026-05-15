Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 7,112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 626,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company's stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 10,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,393,000 after acquiring an additional 108,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2,855.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $561.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $558.00 to $540.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $517.82.

Read Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of HCA stock opened at $432.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.18 and a 200 day moving average of $486.29. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.00 and a 52 week high of $556.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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