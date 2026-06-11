Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.57 Million Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,126 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Flex were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Flex by 238.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Flex Stock Performance

FLEX opened at $139.49 on Thursday. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $166.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Flex

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLEX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Flex

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other Flex news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $2,378,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 238,543 shares in the company, valued at $32,425,149.99. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 83,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $11,094,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,522 shares in the company, valued at $80,455,708.14. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,012 shares of company stock valued at $48,508,103. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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