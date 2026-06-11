Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 6,514 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,393 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $18,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,149,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock worth $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock worth $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,459,068 shares of the company's stock worth $792,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $130.21 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $312.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average of $154.11.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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