Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 9,237 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,664 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.6% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $468.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.87 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 3,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $249,745.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 188,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,040,000.62. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $634,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,211.50. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 49,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,699 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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