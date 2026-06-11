Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $6,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 179,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,659,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,469,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey's General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,163,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,671,000 after purchasing an additional 310,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 35.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,403,000 after purchasing an additional 206,777 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts: Sign Up

Key Casey's General Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Casey’s delivered Q4 diluted EPS of $4.37, well ahead of estimates, with revenue of $4.57 billion also topping forecasts. The company said net income rose 65.5% year over year and EBITDA increased 33.2%, signaling broad-based operating strength. Article Title

Casey’s delivered Q4 diluted EPS of $4.37, well ahead of estimates, with revenue of $4.57 billion also topping forecasts. The company said net income rose 65.5% year over year and EBITDA increased 33.2%, signaling broad-based operating strength. Positive Sentiment: Same-store sales and food service trends were strong, with management pointing to robust pizza, appetizer, side, and beverage sales as key drivers of the quarter’s outperformance. Article Title

Same-store sales and food service trends were strong, with management pointing to robust pizza, appetizer, side, and beverage sales as key drivers of the quarter’s outperformance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.65 per share, which reinforces confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Article Title

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.65 per share, which reinforces confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Several follow-up reports and commentary noted that the results were exceptional and that management’s FY27 outlook helped extend the post-earnings rally in the shares. Article Title

Several follow-up reports and commentary noted that the results were exceptional and that management’s FY27 outlook helped extend the post-earnings rally in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary highlighted that the stock’s valuation is now demanding after the run-up, with one note pointing to a rich forward earnings multiple even as fundamentals improved. Article Title

Some market commentary highlighted that the stock’s valuation is now demanding after the run-up, with one note pointing to a rich forward earnings multiple even as fundamentals improved. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage emphasized that the shares were already trending higher ahead of and after earnings, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm for the report and outlook. Article Title

Analysts and media coverage emphasized that the shares were already trending higher ahead of and after earnings, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm for the report and outlook. Negative Sentiment: One risk mentioned in post-earnings analysis is exposure to fuel margin volatility and gas prices, which could pressure future results if conditions weaken. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $665.43 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,993,769.57. This trade represents a 7.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey's General Stores Trading Up 20.3%

Shares of Casey's General Stores stock opened at $915.60 on Thursday. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $488.91 and a 12-month high of $917.47. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company's 50-day moving average price is $794.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.81.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Casey's General Stores's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is 13.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $706.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $719.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $796.91.

View Our Latest Report on CASY

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Casey's General Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Casey's General Stores wasn't on the list.

While Casey's General Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here