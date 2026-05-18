AMETEK, Inc. $AME is Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's 9th Largest Position

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,859 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,890 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.26% of AMETEK worth $124,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 145 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE AME opened at $227.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.43 and a 52 week high of $243.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. AMETEK's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Key AMETEK News

Here are the key news stories impacting AMETEK this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for AMETEK to $8.07 per share from $7.97, signaling stronger expected performance in the current year.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for AMETEK to $8.07 per share from $7.97, signaling stronger expected performance in the current year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its FY2027 estimate to $8.47 per share and FY2028 estimate to $9.10, reinforcing a favorable longer-term earnings outlook.

The firm also increased its FY2027 estimate to $8.47 per share and FY2028 estimate to $9.10, reinforcing a favorable longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Other revisions were slightly higher for several near-term periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, which may support sentiment that AMETEK can keep delivering steady growth.

Other revisions were slightly higher for several near-term periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, which may support sentiment that AMETEK can keep delivering steady growth. Neutral Sentiment: A recent article highlighted “2 reasons to watch AME and 1 to stay cautious,” suggesting investors are weighing both the company’s growth opportunities and potential risks.

A recent article highlighted “2 reasons to watch AME and 1 to stay cautious,” suggesting investors are weighing both the company’s growth opportunities and potential risks. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha also noted AMETEK’s effort to broaden its aerospace and defense footprint, which could be a strategic growth driver but is not an immediate earnings catalyst.

Seeking Alpha also noted AMETEK’s effort to broaden its aerospace and defense footprint, which could be a strategic growth driver but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some estimates were cut slightly for Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and FY2028, which may temper enthusiasm a bit and help explain why the stock is not moving higher more aggressively.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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