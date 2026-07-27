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AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
AMETEK logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Renaissance Technologies nearly doubled its AMETEK position in the first quarter, adding 151,500 shares to hold 306,150 shares valued at approximately $65.6 million. Institutional investors collectively own 87.43% of the company.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with AMETEK carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $256.29, above its reported $242.10 share price.
  • AMETEK exceeded quarterly earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $1.97 in EPS and $1.93 billion in revenue, while revenue increased 11.3% year over year. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, representing a 0.6% yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,150 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AMETEK worth $65,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,956,361 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,044,140,000 after acquiring an additional 192,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,236 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,204,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,463,518 shares of the technology company's stock worth $839,141,000 after purchasing an additional 209,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $831,372,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,963,062 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $813,657,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $265.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $242.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $175.61 and a one year high of $244.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company's fifty day moving average is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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