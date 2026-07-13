AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 34,546 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,857 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Netflix were worth $121,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $73.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $308.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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