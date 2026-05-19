AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $310.75 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120,021 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 105,984 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $310,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $319.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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