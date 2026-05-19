AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 21,010 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,675 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in Oracle were worth $29,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 483,000 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $135,839,000 after acquiring an additional 184,996 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $311,497,000 after acquiring an additional 246,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $536.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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