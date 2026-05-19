AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases Shares of 20,504 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $420.99 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $277.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.67 and a 12-month high of $469.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $686.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 309,598 shares of company stock valued at $105,644,316 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. TD Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $330.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $404.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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