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AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 17,247 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its Prologis stake by 17,247 shares in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 3,721,604 shares worth about $475.1 million. Prologis remains one of the fund’s top holdings.
  • Prologis reported strong quarterly results, posting $1.05 EPS versus the $0.81 consensus and $2.30 billion in revenue, both above expectations. The company also raised FY 2026 guidance to 6.07-6.23 EPS.
  • The REIT declared a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 3.0%. Meanwhile, analysts remain broadly bullish, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.76.
  • Five stocks we like better than Prologis.

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721,604 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 17,247 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 2.9% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.40% of Prologis worth $475,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in Prologis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $142.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.02 and a 1-year high of $145.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.10 and a 200-day moving average of $132.85. The company has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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