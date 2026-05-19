AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 24,325 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,325 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 3.2%

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $545.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $570.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $644.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $496.61 and a 12 month high of $769.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.450-14.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $730.00 to $640.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $751.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 1,758 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.57, for a total transaction of $1,115,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,734.37. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 23,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.55, for a total value of $15,338,011.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 83,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,975,125.30. This trade represents a 21.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,777 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,113. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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