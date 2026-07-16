AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.47 Million Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 8,378 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,198 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Salesforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Salesforce to a "negative" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.99. The company has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.32 and a 12-month high of $274.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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