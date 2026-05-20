Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,499 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Amgen were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 10,786 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Trading Up 2.0%

AMGN opened at $330.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.83 and a 52 week high of $391.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $347.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.86. The firm has a market cap of $178.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is 70.15%.

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen announced a planned CFO transition, with Peter Griffith retiring and Thomas Dittrich returning to the company to succeed him. A well-telegraphed succession plan can reduce uncertainty around finance leadership and is typically viewed as a stability signal. AMGEN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PETER GRIFFITH

Amgen announced a planned CFO transition, with Peter Griffith retiring and Thomas Dittrich returning to the company to succeed him. A well-telegraphed succession plan can reduce uncertainty around finance leadership and is typically viewed as a stability signal. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen also named an analyst report in the news flow, along with Piper Sandler trimming its price target while keeping an Overweight rating. That suggests continued long-term optimism, but the target cut is a modest headwind rather than a major catalyst. Amgen (AMGN) Gets Price Target Cut at Piper Sandler Despite Long-Term Growth Optimism

Amgen also named an analyst report in the news flow, along with Piper Sandler trimming its price target while keeping an Overweight rating. That suggests continued long-term optimism, but the target cut is a modest headwind rather than a major catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Separately, Amgen’s kidney disease drug Tavneos faced renewed scrutiny in Japan, where partner Kissei urged doctors to use caution and avoid starting new patients amid safety and regulatory concerns. Headlines like this can pressure sentiment because they raise questions about the product’s commercial trajectory and safety profile. Amgen Japanese Partner Urges Caution On Tavneos Use

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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