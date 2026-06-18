Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,989 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $53,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $17,949,296,000 after acquiring an additional 961,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,591,403 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,012,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,310 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Amgen by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,097,711 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,192,995 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,414,296,000 after acquiring an additional 282,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,303,294 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,665,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $354.42.

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Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $341.66 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.83 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $341.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.86. The firm has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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