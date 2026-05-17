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Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Purchased by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Amgen logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its Amgen stake by 94.8% in Q4, buying 9,863 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 20,263 shares worth about $6.63 million.
  • Amgen reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings, posting $5.15 EPS on $8.62 billion in revenue, both ahead of analyst estimates, while revenue rose 5.8% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 3.1%; meanwhile, analyst sentiment remains mixed with an average rating of Hold and a price target of $356.15.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,263 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Amgen were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $332.00 target price on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Stock Down 3.0%

Amgen stock opened at $326.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $267.73 and a one year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is 70.15%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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