AMI Asset Management Corp Has $26.60 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 146.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,359 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 1.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.05% of Snowflake worth $26,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 549 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total transaction of $431,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,283 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,976.75. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,621 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total value of $598,767.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 400,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,466,582.55. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,702,804 shares of company stock worth $390,796,264 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $250.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.13. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 1.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $284.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Snowflake from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $216.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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