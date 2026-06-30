AMI Asset Management Corp Makes New $722,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,305 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Members Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,320 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.3% during the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citic Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. New Street Research lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,312.97. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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