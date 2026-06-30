AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 3,074 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,201 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises about 3.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.24% of Ulta Beauty worth $54,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52,171.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,042 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $77,050,000 after buying an additional 1,471,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $430,963,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 339.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 379,939 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $207,732,000 after purchasing an additional 293,516 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,837.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,998 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $139,756,000 after acquiring an additional 219,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 840,383 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $459,479,000 after purchasing an additional 211,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $459.12 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $448.57 and a one year high of $714.97. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $501.47 and a 200-day moving average of $576.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Ulta Beauty's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,128.07. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $638.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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