Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $6.96 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,008 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,584 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare makes up approximately 7.8% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd's holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $254.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.16.

View Our Latest Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $173.54 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12-month low of $146.60 and a 12-month high of $247.21. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $184.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $983,943.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,932,634.08. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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