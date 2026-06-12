Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Sells 16,558 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,346 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 16,558 shares during the period. Ciena comprises 5.8% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd's holdings in Ciena were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.65, for a total transaction of $684,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,074,931.65. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total value of $9,021,337.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,866.40. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,502,359 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ciena from $350.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus set a $650.00 target price on Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ciena from $285.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $530.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ciena

Key Headlines Impacting Ciena

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its earnings estimates for Ciena, lifting its Q3 2026 EPS view to $1.44, Q4 2026 EPS to $1.51, and FY2026 EPS to $5.39, which is above the broader consensus of $5.14. Northland raises Ciena estimates

Northland Securities raised its earnings estimates for Ciena, lifting its Q3 2026 EPS view to $1.44, Q4 2026 EPS to $1.51, and FY2026 EPS to $5.39, which is above the broader consensus of $5.14. Positive Sentiment: Colt and Ciena announced a record quantum-safe transatlantic data transmission, highlighting demand for Ciena’s high-speed networking and encryption technology. Quantum-safe transatlantic transmission announcement

Colt and Ciena announced a record quantum-safe transatlantic data transmission, highlighting demand for Ciena’s high-speed networking and encryption technology. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Ciena’s strong free cash flow and AI-driven demand suggests the company has room to fund growth while still supporting shareholder returns. Zacks free cash flow article

Commentary around Ciena’s strong free cash flow and AI-driven demand suggests the company has room to fund growth while still supporting shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Ciena closed an upsized $2.875 billion offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes, a move that strengthens the balance sheet and funds strategic flexibility, but also introduces potential future dilution if converted. Convertible notes closing announcement

Ciena closed an upsized $2.875 billion offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes, a move that strengthens the balance sheet and funds strategic flexibility, but also introduces potential future dilution if converted. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary continues to frame Ciena as a beneficiary of AI/networking spending, reinforcing a constructive long-term narrative for the stock. TipRanks article on capital structure

Investor commentary continues to frame Ciena as a beneficiary of AI/networking spending, reinforcing a constructive long-term narrative for the stock. Negative Sentiment: The large convertible debt offering may weigh on sentiment because investors could view it as a sign of future share dilution or a more complex capital structure, even if the financing is low-cost. Convertible notes closing announcement

Ciena Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $443.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $520.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.13. Ciena Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $637.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 7.87%.The company's revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

Further Reading

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