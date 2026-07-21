Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $164.63 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,597 shares of the company's stock after selling 544,236 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for approximately 2.3% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of Teradyne worth $164,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $333.76 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.18 and a 12 month high of $487.91. The company's 50-day moving average price is $381.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here