Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU - Free Report) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,639 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 354,533 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Baidu worth $87,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.2% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 857 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 11.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baidu from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.58.

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Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,009.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business's fifty day moving average is $126.30 and its 200 day moving average is $129.86. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $165.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Baidu News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Baidu this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baidu formally pushed back against the Pentagon’s designation, saying it is not a military company and that the inclusion is unjustified. Baidu Responds to Inclusion on U.S. CMC List

Baidu formally pushed back against the Pentagon’s designation, saying it is not a military company and that the inclusion is unjustified. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in shares sold short, with the reported figures indicating 0 shares outstanding and a 0.0-day days-to-cover ratio, offering little new trading signal.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in shares sold short, with the reported figures indicating 0 shares outstanding and a 0.0-day days-to-cover ratio, offering little new trading signal. Negative Sentiment: The Pentagon added Baidu to its Chinese military companies list, which can restrict access to U.S. defense contracts and increase regulatory scrutiny. Pentagon expands list of China military-linked firms to include Alibaba, Baidu in fresh blow to diplomatic thaw

The Pentagon added Baidu to its Chinese military companies list, which can restrict access to U.S. defense contracts and increase regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports echoed the same Pentagon action, reinforcing concerns that the designation could pressure Baidu shares and keep investors cautious until there is more clarity on legal or business impact. China's Tech Giants Alibaba, Baidu, BYD Face Fresh US Scrutiny As Pentagon Expands Blacklist

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China's leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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