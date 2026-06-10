Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 18,818 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,490 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 18,818 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.28% of BWX Technologies worth $43,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,549,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $469,987,000 after buying an additional 956,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,258,282 shares of the technology company's stock worth $390,321,000 after acquiring an additional 53,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,716 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $321,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,048 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $290,945,000 after purchasing an additional 978,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,375,740 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $237,783,000 after purchasing an additional 216,707 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BWX Technologies

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE BWXT opened at $188.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.96 and a 12 month high of $241.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $210.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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