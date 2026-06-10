Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 217,377 Shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation $TWST

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902,829 shares of the company's stock after selling 217,377 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 3.10% of Twist Bioscience worth $60,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,310 shares of the company's stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,629,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,000.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 2.23. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $80.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $673,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $996,354.48. This represents a 40.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa A. Starovasnik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,311,822. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,768 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,888. Insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist's offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

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