Amphenol Corporation $APH is Compass Capital Management Inc.'s Largest Position

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,977 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 114,646 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 4.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $82,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Xponance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 306,772 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $41,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 233,585 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:APH opened at $152.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $187.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.08 and a 12 month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Research lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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