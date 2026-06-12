Amphenol Corporation $APH is Regents Gate Capital LLP's 7th Largest Position

Regents Gate Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,377 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 4.5% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after buying an additional 17,387,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,532 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $152.33 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $92.08 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $187.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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