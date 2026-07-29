Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 16,759 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 55.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $178.52. The company has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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