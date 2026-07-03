Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,039 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 226,550 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.05% of Amphenol worth $83,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $164.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.19 and a 12-month high of $178.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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