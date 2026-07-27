Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,453 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $152.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $187.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.69. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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