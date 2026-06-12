Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,038 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 56,732 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Amphenol worth $134,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $152.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $187.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.08 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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