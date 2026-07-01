Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739,556 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 249,155 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 0.9% of USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.14% of Amphenol worth $219,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.67. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.19 and a 52 week high of $178.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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