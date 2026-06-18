Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,675 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 34,203 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP's holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after buying an additional 75,964,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Amphenol by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amphenol by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Trading Up 1.2%

APH opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.54 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

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Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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