Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,852 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 9,209 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $152.33 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $139.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $187.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.08 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

View Our Latest Report on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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