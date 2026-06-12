Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,364 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 57,031 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 2.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $67,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 55.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 15.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amphenol Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $152.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.08 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $187.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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