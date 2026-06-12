Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,318 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 8,271 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $152.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.47. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.08 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The stock has a market cap of $187.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Research cut Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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