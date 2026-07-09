Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,801 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 19,964 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after buying an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amphenol by 693.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $900,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362,533 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amphenol Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $158.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.08. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The firm has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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