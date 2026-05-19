Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,564 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 28,624 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 0.5% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $110,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Towne Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on APH. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Amphenol from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of APH opened at $121.70 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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