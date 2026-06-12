Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345,700 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 141,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Amphenol worth $452,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 55.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 15.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $152.33 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.08 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $187.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

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About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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