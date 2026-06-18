Amphenol Corporation $APH Stock Holdings Lowered by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710,742 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 178,788 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 0.6% of Bamco Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.14% of Amphenol worth $231,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.03. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.54 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The company has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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