Amphenol Corporation $APH Stock Position Decreased by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,544 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 9,224 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 5.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Amphenol were worth $38,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Amphenol by 85.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $178.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.78. The stock has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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